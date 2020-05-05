PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While Portland parks remain open, some parking lots have been closed to cars.
That includes Mt. Tabor Park, where neighbors said it’s still as crowded as ever. Only now, they told FOX 12, the road closures are bringing the crowds right to their front yards.
“I don’t think having this blocked off is making a difference on how many people are coming to Mt. Tabor,” Catherine Earp said.
Earp is talking about the roadblocks keeping cars from driving up into the park.
Back in March, Portland Parks & Recreation closed parking at some city parks, including Mt. Tabor, to discourage overcrowding and nonessential travel.
“All the neighbors are very upset about it,” Earp said.
Earp lives on southeast Lincoln Street near 60th Avenue. She said the cars that once parked up on Mt. Tabor now come to where she lives, making social distancing sometimes impossible.
“They’re flooding the street I live on,” Earp said. “Parking along there and I can’t, when I work in my front yard, some people are polite and they’ll go around, but people come on their scooters and their bicycles and their strollers and I’m working in the front yard and they just walk on by.”
Earp said drivers have also parked in front of their mailboxes, so mail isn’t always delivered.
“I mean, I’m glad to see people outside, but I just feel like people need to be more conscientious of the people around them and the homeowners,” she said.
Earp said she wishes the park would just open back up to vehicles, since the park is still flooded with people.
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Parks & Recreation about the concerns. A spokesperson replied with the following statement:
Portland Parks & Recreation encourages people to maintain safe physical distancing in parks and in all public places. Some parks are closed to cars to discourage overcrowding and nonessential travel, but they are open to neighbors on bike, on foot, and/or those using a mobility device. For street and parking related issues, PBOT has resources for neighbors here. We continue to follow the guidance of public health officials and do not have a timeline of when we might reopen certain parks to cars / vehicles.
Check our COVID-19 Information webpage for the bureau’s most current information during this ongoing event.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.