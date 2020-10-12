Neighbors near north precinct in favor of protest message, but witnesses to nightly violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A violent protest Sunday night is in stark contrast to a protest Saturday evening where arrests were made very early on in the night.
Police say the group Saturday night was heading to the North Police Precinct, where nights often end in destruction. Some neighbors who live in that area say they haven’t experienced much serious damage, and that’s thanks to police.
“It hasn’t been easy. We’ve definitely lost some sleep through this,” said Phill Sundal, who lives across the street from the precinct.
He says living next to the precinct, they’ve had a front row seat to many nights of protests.
“We’ve definitely come out a few times and been exposed to tear gas ourselves and not been directly involved in the protests or trying to intervene, so that’s been interesting,” said Sundal.
Sundal also says he’s been able to see how police respond when things turn violent.
“It’s one person that sets something on fire or one person that starts a fight with another person and sets it off,” he said.
Another neighbor didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation, and said in his experience, he’s only seen police respond when they have to.
“I think police have been, from what I’ve seen, very patient. People throwing bottles, rocks at them and not doing anything and then eventually stepping in,” he said.
However, one neighbor, who also didn’t want to be identified says she believes it is police who are causing all the violence at the North Precinct.
Neighbors say they also understand the message behind the protests.
“I obviously support the movement of reform, but it’s kind of tough when you have people who are committing violent acts, stealing stuff. I’ve had to stop people from stealing stuff from our yard, taking advantage of the situation,” one said.
But, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says that message is no longer the center of these protests.
“These events late at night, they purport to have a racial justice nexus, but they’re not that. They’re about violence and criminal destruction and they’re really hurting our community and we deserve better,” said Chief Lovell.
On Saturday, police intervened in the crowd of protesters before they could ever make it to the North Precinct. Officers were criticized for being overly aggressive. Chief Lovell defended his officers, saying arrests were only made after several commands for the group not to stand in the street.
“We’ve had a lot of experience at North Precinct with this type of crowd. The damage they inflict, the destruction, they’re ability to set fires and things of that nature. So, the ability to interdict there early was to our benefit and we did that,” Lovell said.
Some say living in the neighborhood near the precinct hasn’t been easy and don’t know when things will die down.
“I guess it’s a sacrifice we have to make to bring attention to the situation,” said Sundal.
(1) comment
Calling for peace while attacking people and property is not a protest, and what idiot thought this is the police's fault?
