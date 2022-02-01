Neighbors of SW Portland Safe Rest Village still have unanswered questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Multnomah Village have more questions than answers about a Safe Rest Village site in southwest Portland.
The Sears Armory parking lot on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard could be the home of one of six Safe Rest Villages to address the homeless crisis in Portland.
Pieces of Pod-like shelters sit behind construction fencing there. Commissioner Dan Ryan, who's behind the project, hopes to provide housing to no more than 60 people at this site, with 24/7 staffing. They plan to have mental health support and provide necessities like kitchens and laundry.
The plan was first announced at the end of September, but neighbors in Multnomah Village said the city hasn't been transparent.
"People who live directly adjacent to the property still haven't been reached out to, they can't get their phone calls returned.," Kylie, a neighbor who wanted to be identified by only her first name, said.
One of their main concerns is communication once the site is up and running, especially considering it's near a school and young neighbors.
"When we ask questions about how the site will be run, we're told to talk to a third party. When we talk to that third party, when we ask them questions, they tell us to talk to the city," Kylie said. "So, we're worried there's going to be a spill out. That we're going to see increased illegal camping or we're going to start finding needles right by the school, in our parks, in our yards."
The West Hills Christian School is hundreds of feet away from the site and they've previously voiced similar concerns. In a meeting last week with the Multnomah Neighborhood Association, the dean of students said they're hopeful they can work with the city and county through a good neighbor agreement.
"It ensures ongoing coordination with the city, joint office of homeless services and the SRV operator," Traci Vogt, said. "It also ensures the SRV and any actual negative events or circumstances associated with its operation will be expediently resolved and effectively addressed."
Neighbors agree the homelessness crisis needs to be addressed properly but they also want more details.
"What does it look like to successfully go through this program? Does that mean that somebody who was living on the street, does that mean they then are in permanent housing, that they are self-sufficient, that they hold down a job?" Kylie asked. "We have no idea what it means to be successful. So, we'd like to know what is the measure of success. How many people does the city think will be successful over the next three years?"
FOX 12 reached out to Commissioner Dan Ryan's office to ask for a timeline of when the six proposed sites would open, but they didn't provide one. They said "The commissioner set ambitious goals to have all sites selected and open by now, that has not happened."
In an email the office laid out some accomplishments over the last few months, including announcing three locations for the Safe Rest Village sites and putting up construction fencing at two of the sites.
They said they hope to have more announcements regarding service providers and additional sites soon.