PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning left two houses, four cars, a fence and a mailbox covered in bullet holes and a usually quiet neighborhood in shock.

Gresham police said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the corner of Southeast of 165th Avenue and Southeast Main Street near the border of the Portland and Gresham city limits. When officers arrived, they found 57 bullets casings and four live rounds of ammunition on the street.

Reyna Valenzuela lives in one of the houses hit by a bullet. She said five minutes before the shooting, she and her baby were sitting in the living room, where a bullet entered her house.

"I was scared just because I have a baby," Valenzuela said. "So now it's crazy how you're not even safe in the comfort of your own home."

City and county leaders met to talk about combating rising gun violence in Multnomah Co. MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Leaders from Multnomah County, Gresham and Portland met Monday to talk about trying to combat the gun violence.

Valenzuela also said four of her family's cars were hit by bullets too. Her neighbor's house was also hit with at least three bullets going through the garage door.

"It makes you feel like you can't really do much about it because we don't know who it was or what was the reason," Valenzuela said.

This shooting comes not even a week after leaders from Multnomah County, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Gresham Police, and Portland Police met to discuss how to slow the gun violence. On that same day, a teen walked into his high school looking for help after being shot on the corner of 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Valenzuela said she and her family doesn't feel safe in a place where they've called home for the last four years. She said she plans to move, but first her family is adding security cameras and new lighting around the property.

"Hopefully the police can do something about what happened last night," Valenzuela said.