PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police said they’ve made an arrest in connection with March hit and run crash that killed a 85-year old woman.
Police said Ortrud Vatheuer was hit and killed at Southwest Carson Street and Southwest 45th Avenue on March 19. Neighbors said she was out for a walk which is something they said she did every day.
For the better part of a month investigators had been trying to track down the driver.
Wednesday, Portland Police said they made an arrest.
North Precinct officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the Metropolis Cycle Repair on N. Williams Avenue. They said officers arrived and arrested 30-year old Nolan Harris.
Police said Harris was identified as the suspect in the fatal hit and run crash involving Vatheuer.
Investigators said on April 10, the van believed to be involved in the incident was located by a Tukwila Police Department Commander who was out doing a monthly patrol shift in Tukwila, Washington.
The vehicle was seized as evidence.
Harris was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief, and failure to perform duties of a driver (with injury resulting). Traffic Division investigators are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to determine if other charges are appropriate.
Thursday Vatheuer neighbors told FOX 12 she was one of a kind and enjoyed baking and gardening and was more than just someone who lived next door.
“She was not just a neighbor and a part of the neighborhood but she was a friend too and a second or third or third grandma to our kids,” neighbor Agnes Kovacs said.
They said each spring she would have a small plant sale in her yard, something they say she had done for years.
“Open the gate here, put a little sign out and then all the neighbors would come and people driving by,” Neighbor Steve Kovacs said.
These flowers now scatter the neighborhood in yards and flower beds. They come as a reminder of the woman who meant so much to so many.
“All over the neighborhood, when we go on walks we can see where lots of the flowers in everyone’s yards came from,” Neighbor Myrna Schulte said.
As for Harris, he appeared for the first time in Multnomah County Courtroom Thursday afternoon. He entered a not guilty plea and is set to be back in court on May 3 at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
