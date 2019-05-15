SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem police officer is recovering after she was shot during a neighborhood traffic stop Tuesday night, on 5th Street NE near Highland Avenue NE.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video by at least two neighbors on the street.
One of them is Cassidy Stanley.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s hard on the community,” Stanley said. “It’s not common in our area, it shouldn’t be common in any area.”
The shooting unfolded just outside the home he owns.
His family moved out a few months ago, and they now rent to their best friends, a man and woman who were inside when it happened.
Stanley said the woman was asleep upstairs and was woken up to the gunfire.
“Then her boyfriend, I understand, told her to get away from the windows,” he said. “It’s surprising, it’s shocking. There’s traffic stops in this area commonly due to it being right off a main street. This is where people turn in, but never anything to this degree or this level.”
Down the street, fellow neighbor Tina Scharff was also home.
“I got up and looked out the window to see if my solar lights were coming on and I seen a cop had a car pulled over on the corner there, a van,” Sharff said. “Next thing I knew, I heard five shots… I got up and looked out my front window and I saw a van going by real fast.”
Sharff said she’s lived on the street for 30 years and has never experienced anything like this.
The shooting happened just beyond the fence of Highland Elementary, which had to close Wednesday because of the police investigation.
Neighbors are just thankful school was out for the day when the shots were fired especially because they were fired in the direction of the playground.
“Thank God school wasn’t in session, no kids were around,” Scharff added. “But there is a lot of kids that walk across that street right there.”
Wednesday afternoon, Salem Police identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Jaime Jimenez from Woodburn, who was arrested after a SWAT standoff at a nearby apartment complex.
“They came knocking on our door at 3:00 in the morning because the van, the car I guess the guy was in, was abandoned right here,” apartment complex resident Vanessa Lopez said.
Officers also arrested Amanda Cayetano, 35, for hindering prosecution. They said she was inside the apartment along with Jimenez.
“Police work is never routing,” Salem Police Lt. Treven Upkes said. “We don’t know who we’re contacting when we go up to a vehicle and what their motivations could be, what they might be running from, what they might have to be hiding.”
So far, the officer who was injured has not been publicly named. Stay with FOX 12 for updates as we get them.
