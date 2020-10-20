CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - It takes less than a minute captured on surveillance video in a Camas neighborhood: a thief pulls up to a mailbox, jimmies open the locks, steals the mail, and is off again.
But it’s not just regular mail that was stolen early Sunday. Camas Police said nine voters’ ballots were stolen from a total of four community-style mailboxes in the Parker Estates neighborhood.
Julie Scordino didn’t know her ballot was missing until she got a knock on her door.
“The police officer said, ‘hi are you Julie?’ And I said, ‘yes, that’s me’ and she said, ‘these belong to you; these ballots were found, and they were dumped over at the park.’”
Officers said they were alerted to the thefts after a neighbor near Klickitat Park found scattered mail, including several ballots.
“After talking with the police, they reassured me it wasn’t politically motivated because that was kind of my first inclination, sadly,” Scordino said.
Instead, police said mail theft is not uncommon any time of year, and investigators believe the suspect took mail looking for money, credit cards or personal information to open fraudulent accounts.
Officers said the thieves often will just dump out any mail that doesn’t interest them and that’s what they believe happened with those ballots.
While Scordino is relieved to have her ballot back, it’s no longer as simple as mailing it back.
“My ballot was soaked, unfortunately I have to go get a new one,” Scordino said. “I’m definitely going to be a lot more diligent about getting my mail from now on every single day.”
If you need a replacement ballot, it’s not too late to get a new one, just contact your county elections office and they’ll walk you through the steps.
Camas Police are looking for the suspect in the mail theft cases. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
