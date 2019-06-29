Neighbors rescue two people from Forest Grove house fire; cigarettes in flower pot cited as cause

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors rescued two people from a burning home in Forest Grove on Saturday afternoon.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue responded to the house fire on the 1600 block of Filbert Street.
Firefighters said neighbors rescued two elderly people from the home. One of those people was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The other person was treated at the scene.
The fire was contained primarily to the outside of the home and the attic area, but firefighters described the damage as “extensive.”
A fire investigator reported the likely cause was cigarettes put in a flower pot.
“Just a reminder, but potting soil is not dirt. It contains fine woody debris and compost, all of which is combustible. Only dispose of your cigarettes in a metal container with something like sand or gravel inside of it. This container should be nowhere close to your home, where in this case it was located under the porch,” according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
