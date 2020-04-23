Neighbors run to get help after Gresham home catches fire

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Neighbors ran to get help after a house caught fire in Gresham on Thursday, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported, but two people and two pets who lived at the house in the 1900 block of Southeast 176th Avenue are now displaced and being helped by the Red Cross, the Gresham Fire Department says.
Investigators say the fires appears to have started on the porch. Firefighters described “hoarder-type” conditions at the home and said it was hard to access.
Neighbors when they saw they fire ran to nearby Station 31 and knocked on the door for help. Fire officials continue to investigate.
