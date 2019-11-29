PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of neighbors became heroes when they saved a man from his burning car Friday morning.
It was a Black Friday that no one could have anticipated.
It was a very intense Friday morning for everyone in this neighborhood when they heard a loud boom, then saw flames.
Many jumped in to help and are just thankful that the driver of the burned-up car is still alive.
A video, taken by Teresa Miller, shows the aftermath of this burning car crashing into a power pole right here at Columbia and Endicott in north Portland.
Moments before this, Teresa’s husband was running toward that burning car.
“I told my husband 'hurry up and get the guy out, get the guy out,'” Teresa said.
“My wife, I told her 'call 911 right away' and then I ran out the door and she said 'grab the fire extinguisher', so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran straight outside,” Teresa’s husband Jay said.
He ran right for that car where a man was attempting to get out of the car.
Several drivers had also stopped and gotten out to try and help the man escape before the car went up in flames.
“I just said 'get him out as quickly as you can', I'm going to try and contain this fire as best as I can,” Jay said.
Meanwhile neighbors were rushing outside to find out what was going on.
“I saw a black plume of smoke. And then I went closer down to the street and could see a car on fire. And then somebody was outside of the car laying in the road,” Neighbor Josie Majur said.
As several people worked to get the man out of the car, Jay was already thinking about what the next move would be if that driver was trapped.
“If the seatbelt was going to trap him in, we were going to have to go in and cut him out and get him out probably through the back way,” Jay said.
But they did get him free.
“We all had to come together and work as a team to save somebody's life,” Jay said.
Neighbors said they weren't sure the man would make it, but he did. He's now in the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
“We just happened to be in the right time, right place, and everybody pitched in to help.” Jay said.
Fire investigators are still looking into this crash and what may have caused it.
Outages are expected to last until 6 p.m
