PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Imagine getting a taste of tear gas in front of your own home, that was a reality for one neighbor next to the east precinct Wednesday night.
For the past two nights, protesters have been gathering at the East Precinct on Southeast 106th Avenue.
“Breaking the doors, the cameras over there, starting fires, it was crazy," Bsim Batteri, a neighbor, said while describing what he saw Wednesday night.
The first night the gathering was declared a riot just before 10 p.m. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd Wednesday night after Portland Police said protesters attempted to break the glass doors down, set off fireworks and threw things at officers.
The second night, police gave several warnings to the same crowd to disperse because they believed protesters were there with the intention to vandalize the building and burn it down. It was declared an unlawful assembly before 10:00 p.m.
Neighbors who live in the apartments attached to the precinct said it's been stressful to see this happening from their front doors.
“It’s kinda scary because I was thinking living by the police station is safe. But nowadays, they start protesting and breaking the police station, it’s not safe at all now," Batteri said.
Shari Jones has lived at those apartments for the last six years says on Wednesday night she got a taste of the tear gas used to disperse the crowd.
“I heard a Big Bang. As soon as I heard that a smelled it, I went inside and closed everything up. I got it on my face and I quickly used a cloth to clean it up because it started burning," Jones said.
After that experience, she didn't want to risk being at home for another night of protests, so she stayed at a friend's house Thursday night.
“I was nervous and stressed and he was worried about me and didn’t want to stay up all night worrying about me," Jones said.
The Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner sent out a statement in response to what we've seen at the East Precinct:
“I am disgusted that our City has come to this. If it is acceptable for rioters to commit acts of violence against community members and to try and burn down occupied buildings, and if this conduct is allowed to continue, then Portland is lost.”
Turner also called out Mayor Ted Wheeler and District Attorney Mike Schmidt, saying they're "failing to do their jobs"
FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Wheeler and District Attorney Schmidt for a statement in response to what Turner said. Neither of them chose to comment.
