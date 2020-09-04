LACEY, WA (KPTV) – Neighbors in the small town of Lacey, Wash. are still recovering from the shock of having a shootout right in their backyard.
Thursday night, U.S. Marshals shot and killed Michael Reinoehl in Lacey. He was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex.
“It’s just terrifying that it was literally right outside my door,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.
“It was definitely uneasy. It’s right in your backyard and you’ve got what sounded like the 4th of July going off. It’s a scary feeling,” said Amos Wood who lives where the shooting occurred.
The neighbor who did not want to be identified left flowers at the spot where Reinoehl was killed. She said she didn’t want to be identified for fear of her safety.
“I believe this was an act of police brutality, once again, and we just wanted to show respect to him and his family,” she said.
Reineohl is accused of killing Aaron “Jay” Danielson in downtown Portland last Saturday after a pro-Trump rally drove through the city.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says Thursday an arrest warrant was issued for Reinoehl, as well as a search warrant for his home. There officers say they found clothing that matched what Reinoehl wore the night of the shooting, as well as ammunition that matched the caliber that was recovered at the scene.
Reinoehl has been in hiding since the shooting. No one who spoke with Fox 12 knew why he was in Lacey.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the shooting happened around 7:30 Thursday night. They say REinoehl had a gun and was threatening officers, who then shot and killed him. At this point, it is not clear if he fired at officers.
The neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says she does not think this is the way things should have ended.
“If he killed somebody, then justice needed to be served. I don’t believe that the man in Portland should have been murdered, but he shouldn’t have been murdered here either. He should have been arrested. Justice should have been served properly in front of a jury and the cops did not do their job here,” she said.
Fox 12 was also able to speak with the brother-in-law of Reinoehl, who said that he and his wife, Reinoehl’s sister, are mourning the loss of two people. He says that they are shocked at Reinoehl’s death, and heartbroken that their family member may have taken the life of someone who was important to his family.
He also said that he hopes from here, things will calm down and people will be able to find peace.
