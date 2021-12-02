Neighbors worried after death investigation at a Salem apartment complex

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Officers aren’t sharing details yet, but the circumstances around it have neighbors worried.
The investigation at the Claxter Crossing apartments centered around a car.
Neighbors tell us police found a body in the trunk. Our crews got video of investigators taking pictures of the open trunk and they appeared to move something out of it, but Salem Police have not confirmed that.
"I'm wondering what the hell is going on, excuse my French, but ya know what else can you think especially when you see cops, detectives," a woman who lives in the complex said.
She didn’t want to go on camera because she was concerned for her safety.
She says she saw all the activity as she was taking her daughter to and from school and worries about what may have happened.
"Who knows if it was somebody that lived here, if it was somebody that possibly OD’d or was killed somewhere else and dumped here," she said. "You don’t know how long its been there, how did they discover it."
Officers were at the complex into the night.
Police don’t believe anyone else is in danger and are continuing their investigation.