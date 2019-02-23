PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting in southeast Portland late Friday night.
Portland police said one man died from that shooting on Southeast 127th Avenue and Stark Street.
Police have not identified the man who died, and there’s been no word on any possible suspect.
Now the people who live in that neighborhood are scared and want to know more about what happened so close to their homes.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” Debbie, who didn’t want to give her last name but lives on 127th Ave. and Stark St., said. “Last night I really didn’t sleep too well.”
Her neighborhood turned into a crime scene just after 10 Friday night.
She went out for a smoke and saw her street lined with police officers and yellow tape.
“I just moved here and it’s like scary,” she said.
Just one block over, Tom Ritz thought he’d heard fireworks at first: “two or three bangs.”
Then just a few minutes later, he saw and heard the lights and sirens and realized it was gunshots.
He said that realization was frightening.
“The likelihood of us catching a stray bullet is high at this point like it’s in my backyard,” Ritz said.
Portland Police initially responded to a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a man’s body.
Portland police homicide detectives and at least one Gresham police officer were there investigating, closing several blocks along and around Stark St.
Neighbors told FOX 12 police were there nearly 12 hours, until about 10 Saturday morning.
But the massive response comes with few details so far.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Neighbors would like to know too.
“I need to know ya know I live here I want to know what’s going on around me,” Debbie said.
“If the person that did this shooting is still out there that’s kind of what you know you have to think at this point,” Ritz said.
Portland police ask anyone with information to give detectives a call.
