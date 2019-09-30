PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Want to be on a Netflix show? Casting directors for the show “Trinkets” are seeking extras in Portland.
“Trinkets” is returning to Portland this fall for its second season. Filming will take place October through November.
Casting for extras will cover “all ages, types, shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities to reflect a real Oregon look,” according to AwesomenessTV.
Extras will be paid $12.50 an hour, with a four-hour minimum of payment.
Interested applicants who are at least 18 years old can apply here: https://tinyurl.com/trinketsPDX
Underage applicants are asked to go to this link: https://tinyurl.com/trinketsPDXkids
The contact email address is extras.trinkets@gmail.com.
The synopsis for the show states, “When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria land themselves in the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, an unlikely
friendship forms.”
