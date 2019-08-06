PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Computer, phone and network issues are causing delays for some state of Oregon services, including DMV.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported continuing delays Tuesday for certain state offices, phone centers and online services, including DMV and the Motor Carrier Transportation Division of ODOT.
The delays began late last week.
People are advised to expect delays when making calls or visiting state offices in person or online. Email and web pages may also be experiencing delays in downloading.
“Resolving this issue is the top priority for state information systems officials. We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed,” according to an ODOT statement.
