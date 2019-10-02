PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The renovated students services building at Portland State University has a new name.
Fariborz Maseeh Hall, formerly known as Neuberger Hall, opened its doors Wednesday after close to two years of repair work, the university says. Repairs to the 217,000-square-foot building cost PSU around $70 million.
Fariborz Maseeh Hall will now house a number of academic departments, as well as accommodations for the registrar’s office, career advising, and financial services.
The hall also houses reconfigured and expanded classrooms and a public art museum and creative learning laboratory, according to the university. The Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU is expected to open Nov. 7.
Fariborz Maseeh, a former PSU student, has supported scholarships, fellowships, endowed professorships and other funds and awards at PSU, according to the university.
