PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The defense team continued to present its case on Tuesday in the double-murder trial against Jeremy Christian.
Christian is charged with stabbing three men on a MAX train in 2017, killing two of them.
The defense team on Tuesday called a neuro-psychologist to the stand to talk about Christian’s mental state.
Glena Lynne Andrews specializes in brain function. She spent several hours on the stand on Tuesday, going over a range of tests she gave Christian in jail and how the results may relate to his actions on the train in 2017.
Andrews looked at how Christian’s brain works in areas like memory and problem-solving and understanding the world around him.
There are some areas where he has more struggles than most people,” Andrews said.
Prosecutors say the attack in 2017 unfolded in a matter of seconds. In court, they presented that point to Andrews, asking if she thought that 10 or 11 seconds was enough time for Christian to make important decisions.
Andrews said she did not think it was.
The defense also asked about the bran’s fight or flight response. Andrews testified that in the moments before the stabbings, when Christian was pushed down by Micah Fletcher, his sympathetic nervous system would have been activated.
“With a brain that is not fully comprehending, not fully seeing what is in the environment … my assumption would be that a person would try to protect themselves,” Andrews said.
Prosecutors jumped on that in their cross-examination, saying it doesn’t explain what happened.
“Basically, he couldn’t control what he was doing after that, right?” the prosecution said. “He just ended up stabbing three people in the neck because his sympathetic nervous system had, sort of, taken control. Is that the gist of it?”
“That’s not exactly what I said,” Andrews said.
Prosecutors pointed out that Christian got average scores on a number of the brain function tests Andrews gave him, despite her testimony that his brain functions at a slower processing speed.
“Is there a correlation between criminal behavior and slow processing speed?” the prosecution said.
“I can’t answer that,” Andrews said.
The defense is expected to continue calling witnesses on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, the state gets a rebuttal before both sides head toward closing arguments.
Christian is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
