Nevada couple accused of burglary, theft on Oregon coast

Two people from Nevada are accused of burglary and theft on the Oregon coast.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Adahi Avenue in Waldport at 2:41 p.m. Sunday.
Someone who went to check on a cottage reported to deputies that it appeared someone was inside the home.
Deputies said they found numerous personal items in the home, including a dog. Further investigation led deputies to identify the suspects as Raymond J. Garrison, 43, and Lisa M. Garrison, 49, both of Nevada.
The Garrisons were arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft. Lisa Garrison was also arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
