HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The community is gathering together to remember a local holocaust survivor.
92-year-old Alter Wiener was hit and killed by a car in Hillsboro Tuesday night.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and will not face any charges or citations.
Wiener was well-known in the area, for writing about his personal struggles and sharing them during library lectures and at schools.
Hundreds of people attended Alter Wiener's memorial service Friday morning in southwest Portland.
While his death is heartbreaking, many told us it's how he lived his life that will always be remembered.
Speaker after speaker refereed to Alter as an "inspiration" who taught with both words, and actions.
He was also an accomplished author publishing the book, "From A Name to A Number: A Holocaust Survivor's Autobiography."
It detailed his experiences during the holocaust when he saw members of his family murdered while he was forced into labor camps as a teenager.
Over six million Jewish people were killed by Nazi Germany before he was liberated.
Wiener eventually moved to Oregon, where he began sharing his personal stories about how he turned to love instead of hate.
His grandson told FOX 12 his sudden passing is tough, but the community's outpouring of support is a source of comfort.
“My grandfather was an amazing person. He really spoke to us about his life a lot,” Charles Wiener said
“I really never knew the impact that my grandfather had on these many people. So, to see the type of support that we are receiving today and yesterday and I’m sure within the next couple of days from the local community, and politicians and so many people it's really overwhelming and it's really fantastic to see what he did,” he added.
His family told us that Alter had a slogan that got him through the holocaust and helped guide him through the rest of his life.
It's "Never Forget, Always Remember."
Now, they hope people will follow his example to live the best life they can and always move forward.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.