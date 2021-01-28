PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Call takers at 211 Info have been busy, as workers step up to help guide folks on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state contracted 211 Info, and since January 18, they have received roughly 6,000 calls from people wondering about getting vaccinated. They’ve answered 4,400 of those calls as of Thursday.
The information source is simple to use, just dial 211 on your phone in Oregon, or you can go to their website.
The call center can help field questions about where and when you can get the vaccine.
In the state, each county is doing things a little bit differently when it comes to getting a vaccination appointment, and some areas are already ahead of the vaccination schedules.
In the last few days 211 said they have seen their call volume nearly double.
They say they are experiencing longer wait times, but also have a feature where you can leave your number to hold your spot in line and someone will give you a call back.
“Certain counties have their own call centers as well so if they want to be more deeply connected locally, if that county has a call center, email alerts or text message alerts to sign them up we will offer those as well,” said Cara Kangas with 211 Info.
Workers with 211 Info say they are a great resource in getting information, especially for those who do not have internet access.
