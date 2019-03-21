PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local families are heading out for spring break vacations, which means busy roads and busy airports Thursday and Friday.
Starting Friday, the Portland International Airport will be offering something new for travelers - an app-based delivery service.
"AtYourGate" will provide travelers the opportunity to have food and retail goods delivered. PDX is the first airport in the nation to offer three options - order and pick-up yourself, delivery within an hour of your flight, or scheduled delivery up to 24 hours before your flight.
Airport managers expect roughly 955,000 travelers through PDX during the peak spring travel period which begins Thursday through April 7.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest days, with about 6,000 passengers more each day compared to a normal day.
PDX set an all-time passenger record last year, and airport managers say they are on track to surpass that record this year.
FOX 12 spoke to some travelers heading out Thursday morning.
"We're excited about the sunshine. Relax a little bit, get to read a book, sit by the pool," said Vince Ewert, who is heading to Costa Rica.
"Oregon weather has been beautiful the last few days, so I'm going to kind of miss that, but it looks like its starting to rain now so, looks like we're getting out of here just in time," said Rick Bell, who is heading to Arizona.
Travelers should check tsa.gov for what they can and cannot pack and carry on their flight. Travelers should also check on parking availability before heading to the airport.
Of course, whether you're flying or driving, make sure to give yourself extra time.
For a road trip, pack an emergency kit, bring water and snacks for all the passengers including pets. Those taking a trip over mountain passes should be prepared for snow and changing weather conditions.
Travelers should also notify family and friends where they are going and when.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is $2.89. It's cheaper than this time last year, but up about 15 cents from a month ago.
In Washington, the average is $3.00 a gallon right now. And in California, it's $3.39 a gallon.
The nationwide average is $2.59 a gallon, which is very close to this time last year.
