MOUNT ANGEL, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is known for brewing beer with some of the best coming from the Pacific Northwest.
A new brewery however in Mount Angel is getting a lot of buzz for holy suds.
The Willamette Valley is known for its hops. The small town of Mt. Angel, known for the abbey, and now they have combined to create a tap house with Monks Brewing beer.
“This will actually boil for an hour,” Father Martin Grassel of Mt. Angel Abbey said.
Father Martin, a monk with the Mount Angel Abbey, knows the science behind it and what it takes to brew beer.
He said they were looking for a way several years ago to raise money and something, maybe a higher power said brewing beer might be the best option.
Father Martin said six years later they now have Benedictine Brewery and St. Michaels Taphouse.
The Benedictine crafter beer will be made with locally sourced hops ground on abbey land and water used from the monk’s well.
Father Martin said the community has been very supportive as well as fellow brew masters.
He added reading through old notes from the founding monks prior they wrote they had built everything from a seminary to chicken houses and a brewery.
“The last things he mentions is a brewery so the monks have been brewing since the 1880’s, we were established in 1882. I suspect they established a brewery right away," he said.
Father Martin said he picked up brewing seven years ago, when someone asked if he’d like a brewing system they were looking to get rid of. He said at the time he wasn’t too interested, but something said to go for it.
The Benedictine brewery will have a grand opening this weekend.
