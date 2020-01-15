PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Great news for pedestrians and cyclists in southeast Portland – a new bridge is now open on the Springwater Corridor, replacing an old bridge that had been in place for decades.
The old bridge was an old-fashioned wooden trestle dating back to the 1900s.
The new one is located near the Johnson Creek Boulevard Trailhead at Southeast 45th Avenue.
It’s made of steel and concrete, and people FOX 12 spoke with say it’s a huge improvement.
“It’s fantastic,” said cyclist Alison Fulmer. “I didn’t mind the old bridge, it was sort of old-fashioned and it was very bumpy, so you had to slow way down. This bridge is beautiful.”
Doreen Miller told FOX 12, “I’ve been taking this path for 15 years and all of a sudden they shut it down and it became quite congested… I just came by today and it’s back open again. The bridge is beautiful.”
The bridge was paid for with parks replacement bond funding.
Portland Parks & Recreation says it was also designed to improve fish habitat and reduce trash accumulation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
