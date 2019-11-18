PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority announced a new campaign aimed at fighting the opioid crisis at work.
The new pilot project, called Reverse Overdose Oregon, will connect businesses with the tools and training they need to deal with overdoses.
"We know that many opioid overdoses happen in public spaces and at workplaces, and employers have a powerful role to play in helping save lives and turn the tide of this epidemic," said Dr. Dana Hargunani, OHA Chief Medical Director. "Most workplaces are already equipped with fire extinguishers and AEDs. We hope this pilot project will inspire more employers to build life-saving naloxone into the way they prepare for emergencies and create safe spaces for employees and customers alike. Together, we can tackle this critical challenge in our communities."
As part of the project, OHA will send 8,000 naloxone cases to businesses across Oregon.
Inside the cases are things like gloves, antiseptic wipes, and information on how to use a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose.
The CDC is not allowing the actual drug to be included, but companies can buy it without a prescription.
