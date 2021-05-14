CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Employers in Clark County are being encourage to help employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through a new summer campaign.
"Safe By Summer" is a community wide effort to motive businesses to pledge to get their workforce at least 80 percent vaccinated by Aug. 15, 2021.
The campaign was designed by area business leaders.
"Our community’s most vulnerable received vaccinations far quicker than anyone expected, so it’s now time for everyone else to get the vaccine," said John McDonagh, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, which is encouraging all of its business members to pledge and participate.
The campaign's website - safebysummer.com - includes a map of locations where people can get a COVID-19 vaccine. The site also includes a "take the pledge" signup for organizations that want to participate and a variety of educational and promotional resources.
"We all want our life back, and the most practical way for that to happen is for the vast majority of us to receive a vaccination as quickly as possible," said Mark Matthias, owner of Beaches Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver. "It has been a rough 15 months for my staff and our customers. I can’t wait to get back to seeing smiles, hugs and social gatherings without restrictions."
Safe By Summer is welcoming all employers in Clark County to participate in the campaign.
For more information, visit www.safebysummer.com.
