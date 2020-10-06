VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV)—Waffle fries and chicken sandwiches are bound for the Vancouver Mall this year, as well as new carpets, seats, and greenery.
The mall in southwest Washington revealed plans on Tuesday for an extensive interior remodel expected to be completed in November. It also announced two new tenants they hope will attract additional foot traffic.
Chick-fil-A will open along the mall's perimeter near Macy's in the winter, according to Tracy Peters, general manager for the shopping center.
Round1 Bowling & Amusement, an entertainment center, is expected to open before the end of the year on the second level of the former Sears building.
"Our coming remodel, together with the new Round 1 and Chick-fil-A announcements, as well as our recent Hobby Lobby and Five Guys additions,clearly showcase the commitment we have to this community," Peters said.
The remodel work began earlier this month and will include new carpet on the upper level and inlays and rugs on the first level, according to Peters. New seating and landscaping will be added throughout the interior of the building.
The Vancouver Mall reopened with new healthcare precautions in early June after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
