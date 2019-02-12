CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A new case of the measles was confirmed by Clark County Public Health Tuesday in the 7-week-long outbreak.
Since Jan. 1, Public Health has been identifying cases of measles and the additional confirmed case is an unimmunized child who is between 1 and 10 years old.
Officials said the new case was being monitored and the child stayed home to prevent additional exposure.
Two more measles cases are suspected, Public Health said.
Another update on the outbreak that officials announced Tuesday was that a previous confirmed measles case was actually a benign vaccine rash. The child, who had been unimmunized when the case was initially confirmed as measles by lab results, received a vaccine. Officials said about 5 percent of previously unvaccinated people will develop as rash after receiving a vaccine.
With the addition of the new case and subtraction of the other case, the total number of confirmed measles cases is 53.
Two exposure sites associated with the initially confirmed case have also been stricken from the list. The removed exposure locations are St. Paul Christian Daycare (Jan. 23), The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek (Jan. 23), Vancouver Women, Infant and Children office (Jan. 23) and Tower Mall public areas (Jan. 23).
Below is the breakdown of the confirmed measles cases:
- Age
- 1 to 10 years: 38 cases
- 11 to 18 years: 13 cases
- 19 to 29 years: one case
- 30 to 39 years: one case
- Immunization status
- Unimmunized: 47 cases
- Unverified: five cases
- 1 MMR vaccine: one case
- Hospitalization: one case (none currently)
The complete list of exposure sites can be found here.
Health officials urge anyone who believes they have been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting a medical care location.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.