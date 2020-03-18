WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two more students in our community have been diagnosed with COVID-19: a student at Aloha High School and a student at Witch Hazel Elementary School in Hillsboro.
Witch Hazel is right next to South Meadows Middle School, where a third student was diagnosed earlier this month.
These two new cases were announced by public health and school district leaders.
According to those officials, the Witch Hazel Elementary student was at school while sick for one day during the week of March 9 and the Aloha High School student was also at school while sick during the week of March 9.
In both cases, public health leaders are working to identify close contacts and will reach out directly to those people.
However, because of patient privacy laws, they can not release any information about what grades the students are in, how they are doing, or who else may have been exposed.
“We knew that eventually something like this would come where it would be seeping into the neighborhood even more, so it’s certainly alarming,” Paul Strunk said.
Strunk is one of our editors in the FOX 12 newsroom.He’s also the father of a second-grader at Witch Hazel Elementary and received a notice about the confirmed case at his son’s school on Tuesday evening.
He says he’s trying to follow the same advice we’ve all been given: stay calm, talk to you family and follow the advice of health leaders.
“That’s all we can do is support each other through this and we’ll get through,” Strunk said.
Karissa Cobb is the mother of two students in the Hillsboro School District. Her son attends South Meadows Middle School, but after learning about the COVID-19 case there, he hasn’t been back.
That means he was already staying home a full week before Oregon public schools were officially shut down.
Cobb says hearing about these new cases isn’t surprising and only confirms their decision to stay home.
“We could have it and not really know it and be spreading it to be people and we need to make sure we’re avoiding that,” Cobb said.
In the midst of all this, the Cobb family is trying to figure out their new normal, doing some school work at home and figuring out a routine.
They say they’re happy the governor extended the public school closure in Oregon through the end of April.
“I think there’s probably way more cases going through the schools than we know of right now because of limited testing at this point,” Cobb said. “I don’t know how a kid can go to school and not spread it. They’re just too close in contact that way.”
For additional guidance for parents and families of school-age children, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2684.pdf.
Parents- please keep your kids at home. They won't like it after a couple days, but we need to practice discipline to lick Corona. They and you (we) need to be a part of the solution, and NOT contribute to the problem.
