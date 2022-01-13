PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All of the health systems in the Portland-metro area say they're following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which would allow COVID-19 positive healthcare workers to return to work sooner.
Last month, the CDC issued that new guidance saying COVID-positive healthcare workers can return to work after five days with or without a negative test if they're asymptomatic or have mild improving symptoms.
"It's an extraordinary gamble with nurses' health, with staff health and with patients' health," Oregon Nurses Association Spokesperson, Kevin Mealy said. "What it does is it creates a petri dish of infection. It creates a situation where you might go into the hospital because of a car accident, and you leave with COVID-19."
Mealy says he's disappointed and frustrated by this guidance from the CDC which he says continues the cycle of infection.
"You may up to 30% transmissible after five days so what that means is you're bringing in hundreds to thousands of additional people with COVID into the hospital setting," Mealy said.
The CDC says due to concerns about increased transmissibility of the COVID-19 omicron variant, it updated its guidance to enhance protection for healthcare personnel, patients and visitors.
It also updated this guidance to address concerns about potential impacts on the healthcare system in a surge of COVID infections.
The CDC also added options for asymptomatic healthcare workers who have not received all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the booster dose and have a high-risk exposure.
Previously, the CDC recommended they wait 14 days after they were exposed to return to work.
The new guidance allows them to return to work sooner if they do not develop symptoms or test positive for COVID.
During an Oregon Health Authority press conference Thursday, FOX 12 asked how these updated polices are safe for patients and staff.
"The contingency plan's in place so that if staffing is at a shortage level that could impact the ability to provide quality care -- that using testing and other methods to bring those who are asymptomatic after a period of time wearing masks and using PPE personal protective equipment in a consistent way, can bring people back to work sooner do so without raising the risk of spreading COVID to those around them including their fellow staff members or patients," State Epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.
The Oregon Nurses Association also says this new CDC guidance doesn't seem to be designed to put healthcare worker and patient safety first, but really to keep hospitals fully open.
The Oregon Nurses Association says it'd be better to triage services like stopping elective surgeries, limiting visitors and putting more emphasis on prevention.