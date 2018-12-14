PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new museum will highlight a large yet often untold part of the Portland’s history.
The Portland Chinatown Museum will open this weekend in the heart of the downtown neighborhood along Northwest 3rd Street.
It’s the first museum in Oregon devoted to Chinese-American history, culture and contemporary arts.
Jackie Peterson-Loomis, the museum’s executive director, says the museum has bene years in the making.
“This is a major new effort,” Peterson-Loomis said. “It’s unusual in that it’s not just a history museum.”
The museum’s first exhibit is called “Beyond the Gate: A Tale of Portland’s Historic Chinatowns”. It will explore the city’s earliest Chinese-American communities.
The museum will host a grand opening on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony is planned to be held outside the building and will feature fireworks and lion-dancing, Peterson-Loomis says.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.