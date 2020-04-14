PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence St. Vincent is now offering parents a safer option for newborn checkups during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-up, contact-free clinic for newborns has been set up across the street from the main hospital by the Providence St. Vincent mother/baby care team.
Parents will be able to visit the clinic by appointment only.
A nurse will greet the family in the parking lot, check their temperatures, then lead them into the clinic.
"The area is taped off with the blue for our patient care area - we call it the blue zone. Then we have more than six feet to the next area, which is for our health care providers," a Providence nurse explained.
Aimee Herrington, new mom to premature baby boy Cooper, was concerned about her son. After he was weighed, she was happy to learn that he was gaining weight and thriving.
She was also happy that she didn't have to worry about germs during the exam.
“So having the option to come in and have more individualized and personal care and not having to worry about the exchange of germs is really important – especially with him being early. So we’re very much concerned about his health and this makes it easier to take a deep breath and realize everything’s going to be okay, so," said Herrington.
Parents will have to make an appointment through their primary care provider before visiting the new clinic.
