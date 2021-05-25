SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown announced updated county risk levels on Tuesday afternoon. Starting Thursday, 13 counties will now sit at Lower Risk including Multnomah County. This comes after the county reached the 65% adult vaccination rate and a vaccine equity plan was approved by the state.
When the new risk levels go into place there will be 15 counties in High Risk, three at Moderate Risk, and 15 at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
"The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide," said Governor Brown.
On Monday, Governor Brown announced that businesses in Lower Risk counties will soon have the option of creating vaccinated sections starting on Thursday. The Portland Trail Blazers announced they will be using that option for fans who attend the next playoff game against the Denver Nuggets which will take place on Thursday.
On May 11, Governor Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of their residents 16 or older with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level. A county vaccination data dashboard is available on the Oregon Health Authority's website.
Starting next week county risk level changes will be announced every week. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 1, to take effect on Friday, June 4. When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 16 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions.
