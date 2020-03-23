PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 191 in Oregon, with the Oregon Health Authority confirming 30 new cases on Monday.
The new cases were reported across seven counties, including the first confirmed case for Hood River County.
Here’s the breakdown of the 30 new COVID-19 cases by county:
- Clackamas County: 2
- Hood River County: 1
- Linn County: 1
- Marion County: 8
- Multnomah County: 2
- Polk County: 2
- Washington County: 14
With the new confirmed cases Monday, Washington County remained the county with the most cases: 69 total.
Clatsop County reported its first case, but the OHA did not include that case in its release on Monday.
Five people have died in Oregon from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported by the OHA on Monday.
While 191 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,649 tests have been negative according to the OHA.
