PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health Authority announced 98 new cases of COVID-19, which is the largest jump in diagnosed cases for a single day.
The new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 414 as of Friday afternoon.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:
- Clackamas: 10
- Columbia: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 2
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 2
- Linn: 2
- Marion: 26
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 22
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 18
- Yamhill: 4
The OHA has the full county breakdown online, updated daily.
OHA also reported one death, raising the state's death toll to 12.
The latest death was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 20 and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. OHA said she had underlying medical conditions.
