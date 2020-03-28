PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One more person died from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state’s death toll to 13.
The 93-year-old man in Yamhill County had tested positive on March 18 and died on March 27 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. The OHA said he had no underlying medical conditions.
The OHA also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the state total to 479.
The breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 5
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Jackson: 2
- Josephine: 1
- Linn: 4
- Marion: 11
- Multnomah: 14
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 18
- Yamhill: 2
The OHA has the full county breakdown online, updated daily.
