New COVID-19 model predicts better outcomes for Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new COVID-19 model released by the University of Washington predicts much better outcomes for the state of Oregon.
The projections, put together by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, predict the peak of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Oregon to be April 21, much earlier than previous models suggested.
The model projects the state to have enough available Intensive Care beds and ventilators to meet peak demand.
"I think the IHME modeling can give us a pretty good idea of what’s happening broadly in Oregon and what’s potentially going to happen, and I think that idea of seeing our maximum number of cases in the middle to late April likely makes sense," Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority, said.
Sidelinger said the IHME model does have some limitations and is more optimistic than the state's own model, but is consistent with the overall pattern of cases in Oregon.
"What we’re seeing from looking at some data around traffic and other things is that people changed their behavior, and that our cases haven’t increased at a steep rate that we’ve seen in some other states," Sidelinger said.
Chunhuei Chi, Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, said Oregon has positioned itself to follow the path of Taiwan, where the virus has been largely contained, although that depends on Oregonians continuing to honor social distancing guidelines.
"When the daily new confirmed cases drop to single digits, that will be a sign that we have contained it very well," Chi said.
That said, Sidelinger said it will likely be several weeks or months before Oregonians can return to some version of their normal lives.
