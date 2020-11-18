PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon tightened restrictions as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said that another 1,099 new cases and 10 new deaths.
With more restrictions, like bars and restaurants limited to take out of delivery options, some have decided to close and lay off employees for the time being.
“It is very nerve-wracking,” Ellie Tallmage said.
She is a bartender at The Fields Bar and Grill in Portland’s Pearl District. Tuesday was her last day at work for now. Tallmage is trying to get back on unemployment.
“I have actually been trying to apply for the last 48 hours. So I will try random times on my phone, and it is just keeps saying there is an error every single time, and it asks me to start over,” Tallmage said
She says it’s tough now with the holiday and no help from the Federal Government.
“I think that it could have been done differently,” Tallmage said. ”I think that we could have shut down if there was some way for us to have a relief package for the service industry; you can’t just shut us down and leave all of these people unemployed.”
The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday during a media briefing that the agency is in a much better place than they were at the start of the pandemic.
OED has brought on more staff, and the National Guard is also set to start helping at the end of the month.
“These new employees that we have that will be handling the anticipated influx of claims have received a lot more training since the start of the pandemic and have gained a huge amount of experience working with all different types of situations over the past several months,” David Gertstenfeld with the Oregon Employment Department said.
He adds the agency anticipates about 51,000 Oregonians to file an unemployment claim or restart a previous one because of the two-week freeze announced by the governor.
OED also said Wednesday that those who had the waiting week waived because of the pandemic should expect to start seeing that money to start being sent out before Thanksgiving. OED has put together more information on its website, Waiting Week FAQ
The agency says that those who have questions about filing a claim or an issue with a claim to go to their website and fill out a form. They say it is much quicker than waiting on hold on the phone.
