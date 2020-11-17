BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - New COVID-19 restrictions will be tough for many gyms and movie theaters in the Portland metro area, including in Battle Ground.
Sitting in the auditoriums at Battle Ground Cinema with popcorn in hand is a favorite pastime for many families in the Battle Ground area, but on Tuesday, the business sat empty. The owner, Elie Kassab, says having to shut down leaves the future of the theater in jeopardy.
"Hopefully, the four weeks will not go into eight weeks, you know, because then we will be done," Kassab said.
Before the new COVID-19 restrictions, Kassab says things were beginning to look up.
"We've been excited, the community has been excited, and now we're shut down, you know, for four weeks, God knows how much longer," Kassab said.
Kassab says once the theater got the green light to reopen, it was showing low-budget films and reruns. He says the community loved it.
"People have been really excited just to get out and be able to smell the popcorn and you know, be together in a movie theater," Kassab said.
But now, the question is—will the theater survive?
"We're down to pretty much zero," Kassab said. "And for us to go into the third part of what's supposed to be our big season and be closed, it's just it is a bullet to the head."
While the future of many movie theaters remains uncertain, the outlook for health and well-being is also in jeopardy as gyms had to close in Washington state as well.
"The general reaction is disbelief," Lyndon Villasenor, who works at Snap Fitness in Battle Ground, said. "You know, everyone's been doing their part, making sure they keep everything clean and being respectful of maintaining their distance from other members."
On Tuesday, no one was seen lifting lifting weights or using a machine on the first day of the new restrictions. Villasenor said people depend on going to the gym.
"This is the livelihood of some of our members," Villasenor said. "Many of them, this is where they socialize, where they see their friends ... I think if it were to be extended, I think it would impact people mentally."
Gyms are getting creative in reaching out to their members, providing videos and other ways to work out individually.
Battle Ground Cinema will be doing curbside concessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
