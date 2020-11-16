VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Businesses in the Pacific Northwest are preparing for new COVID-19 restrictions headed into the holiday season.
Believe it or not, Alisa Tetrault, owner of Most Everything Vintage in downtown Vancouver, said 2020 was at one point off to a good start.
"Just growth, optimism, excitement, waterfront, new businesses, new restaurants and then COVID hit and the world changed for downtown, and I would have never have thought this would happen but here we are," Tetrault said.
With the pandemic, Tetrault adapted quickly. She’s made more than 3,100 masks making up 75 percent of her store’s sales.
She said with new restrictions, she’s glad to be able to stay open, though Washington's retail stores will be limited to just 25 percent capacity.
"We're gonna have to shop quick and then we might have to add some shopping by appointment only," she said.
But now the biggest factor of uncertainty is if people will buy and what they may buy, headed into a holiday season without the normal hustle and bustle.
"People are home, they’re not dressing up, they’re not going out, they’re not doing things," she said.
PSU Professor of Economics Hiro Ito said we'll be riding the seesaw between containing the virus and protecting the economy until there's a vaccine.
"To contain the spread of the virus you need to restrain the movements and interactions of people but the movements and interactions of people are the foundation of economic activities so if you restrict them inevitably the economy will have to slow down," he said.
He expects the service industry will be hit hardest and that more people could lose their jobs. He said federal aid over the summer kickstarted recovery, especially helpful for small businesses and putting money directly into people’s hands, but now another stimulus package is uncertain.
"We're about to see a shutdown policy be implemented but at the same time there’s no stimulus package in place," he said.
Tetrault has been applying for grants, and she says after making it through the last eight months, she’s not giving up now.
"I am determined to weather through," she said. "That's really the biggest thing for me, I’ve been here this long, I've worked so hard and I don’t want to see it go."
Governor Jay Inslee said Washington will commit $50 million in aid to help businesses and their employees.
Tetrault said she knows online shopping has become an easy habit during the pandemic but that if people want to see their community businesses survive the winter, they need to shop local.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.