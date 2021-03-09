New COVID-19 variation located in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New variants of COVID-19 have been popping up around the world and now researchers at OHSU believe they may have found a new one in Oregon.
Researchers say this is a variation on the strain that was found in the United Kingdom. The combination has been seen in other countries, but officials believe it may be the first case in the United States.
Health officials say they don’t know what the health impacts of this variant will be, but they say it hasn’t shown up in large enough numbers for them to know that yet. Researchers say the fact that COVD-19 is mutating isn’t very surprising.
“These viruses change. We've known since the beginning of the pandemic that this virus is going to evolve. It's well known to do that. It's how it jumped species to begin with back when the pandemic started and SARS back in the early 2000s did the same thing because of its capacity to stay alive, to take on mutations to increase its fitness,” said William Messer who is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU.
FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Health Authority about the particular case where the mutation was found, but they say they don’t have any additional information on it. Officials did say they believe the existing vaccines will be able to protect people from it.
OHA also said another way to slow the spread is keep wearing masks, social distancing, limiting gatherings, washing our hands, and getting the vaccine when you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.