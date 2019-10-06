SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A new crosswalk has opened in downtown Salem in honor of a teenager who was hit and killed by a car two years ago.
Shatamera Pruden, 14, and her little sister were heading to a park in 2017 when she was hit in the intersection of Commercial Street Southeast and Royvonne Avenue.
Since her death, Shatamera’s mother had a goal to get the crosswalk installed.
On Saturday, friends and family joined her, holding signs and walking across the street at that crosswalk.
“My daughter, she was one of a kind,” Elizabeth Pruden said. “She was an inspiration. Her goals were so different and so inspiring that I truly wanted to leave a legacy behind for her and I wanted her to protect everybody else in that area, so that no other mother will have to go through what I had to go through.”
The crowd crossed just before 6 p.m., at the minute Shatamera was hit and killed.
