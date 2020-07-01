New data from OHA shows alarming increase in COVID-19 cases among children

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New data from the Oregon Health Authority shows an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in young people.
In just the last month, the state has seen an increase in cases in people age 9 and under from 58 cases to 319 cases.
On Tuesday, news broke of an outbreak of COVID-19 at a child care center in Lake Oswego.
The Oregon Health Authority now says 28 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the center.
According to KinderCare, the facility has been closed since it learned of the first positive tests.
“I think they handled it well given the situation,” said a parent who sends their child to the center but wished to remain anonymous. “They kept parents up to date. They were very transparent from the start.”
The outbreak is emblematic of a shift in the conversation around COVID-19, because it comes hand in hand with the significant increase in cases involving children.
“I’m obviously concerned with school right around the corner,” said Gov. Kate Brown in a morning press conference.
The rise in cases among young people raises questions about how the virus spreads and behaves in children, who so far have been much less likely to get seriously ill.
“We’ve always thought since the start of the pandemic that children are not the amplifiers of an outbreak. They end up being the end product,” said Dr. Dawn Nolt, OHSU’s Medical Director for Infection and Control.
Nolt said the science isn’t clear on how likely kids are to spread the virus, but that precautions like wearing masks when they’re in close quarters could prove effective in prevention.
As for the outbreak in Lake Oswego, KinderCare released the following statement:
“The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses in Lake Grove, we partnered with the Clackamas County Health Department and closed the center for 14 days to allow for a professional deep cleaning, retraining on our protocols and re-testing of our staff before we reopen. We’re also taking the extra step of retraining all of our Oregon center staff to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Kids get sick. Have you ever been too a day care? It's a snot factory
