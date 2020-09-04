PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In 2020 so far, there have been 488 shootings in Portland, with 126 people injured, according to new data released by police.
Those numbers already far surpass the data from last year, when there were a total of 299 shootings and 66 injuries in the city, the Portland Police Bureau said.
The data released by police breaks down the information month-to-month and indicates the shooting calls based on precinct. For example, from June to July this year, there was a 67 percent increase in shootings–a jump from 61 to 102 shootings, according to the data.
Most of the shootings this year and last year happened in the east precinct, followed closely by the north precinct.
One of the most startling numbers in the one that compares shootings this July and August to those months last year. The numbers indicate a nearly 183 percent jump in shootings those months.
While there is nothing in the data that shows just why there’s been an increase in shootings, it should be noted that the Gun Violence Reduction Team was dissolved on July 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
