New 911 dispatch center breaks ground in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A new 911 dispatch center in now under construction in Washington County.
Police, firefighters, and emergency responders were all there to celebrate the groundbreaking in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.
The center will feature technology to boost communication flow, allowing first-responders to react even quicker.
It’s even being built to withstand a major earthquake.
“If a seismic event happens, we know there will be a need for services, and if communication breaks down, we can’t talk to each other, we can’t send responders out, we can’t coordinate with each other. It’s critical to be able to do our business as usual, in the event of something of that magnitude,” said Kelly Dutra, executive director of the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency. “This facility is designed to withstand that.”
The $26 million project is funded by property taxes as part of a 2016 voter-approved bond measure.
It’s slated to be done by the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.