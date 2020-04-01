PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With students across Oregon staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Education has announced new guidelines for distance learning. The agency says there’s a chance the guidelines could be in place through the end of the school year.
Right now, teachers in Portland are preparing for the launch of the district’s distance-learning program. The school district and districts across the state now have to follow a new guideline that spells out what the program should look like, from kindergartners to seniors.
The state department of education hopes the guidelines provide some structure for building online curriculum, like how much screen time per grade and ways to engage with students while social distancing.
Some Portland metro area high school students say that while they understand why this is all happening, it’s more than just a change for them, as it means missing out on all their senior-class moments.
“But now, that's all in question, so it's sad to have worked for this moment and then possibly not have that moment to experience, because although I will be graduating and going off to college, but being celebrated is definitely going to be hard to not be experienced,” Yasmeen Kokoris, a senior at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, said.
Liberty High School began its distance-learning program on Wednesday. Before classes started, FOX 12 spoke with senior Tyler Bickford, who plays for high school’s baseball team. He says he was hoping his time on the field this spring would help line up his future.
“It's tough for me because this sports season I was really counting on to get recruited to go play baseball for college,” Bickford said. “And I already had a couple college coaches lined up to watch, but now with all this going on, I can't have them watch, I can't go down to their programs and talk to them, so it's very difficult for the athletic side because it means a lot for these athletes to play their senior years out.”
Currently, schools in Oregon are closed through the end of April. The department of education is requiring school districts to launch distance learning by April 13.
