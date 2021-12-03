New exhibit at Oregon Historical Society celebrates history of winter sports in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the Pacific Northwest, people's lives can be shaped in the winter by snow and ice, and a new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society celebrates that and the history of winter sports in the state.
The exhibit is called "Freeze the Day! A History of Winter Sports in Oregon" and it just opened on Friday.
"Winter sports and snow in the mountains have been part of Oregon's culture since pre-statehood," said Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society.
One of the first known competitions in winter sports was 12 years before Oregon became a state.
"A British ship was stranded in the ice, in a frozen-over Columbia River. They challenged members of the Hudson Bay Company to a curling competition," Tymchuk said.
The British won that bout.
For most Oregonians, winter sports means skiing and snowboarding - for good reason - because the most populous part of Oregon is the Portland metro area and people are just an hour or so away from Mt. Hood.
The ski resort on Mt. Hood is the second oldest in the United States, and you can thank a transplanted Oregonian for quick-release on your skis.
"Hjalmar Hvam, a Norwegian immigrant who came to Oregon, was the end all and be all of skiing here in Portland in the 1930s and 40s, more famously after breaking his leg twice, he invented the first easy-release ski binding," Tymchuk said.
Also invented in Oregon snow - the Sno-Cat.
Oregon's most famous and infamous ice skater is featured in the exhibit too. Tonya Harding was the first woman to perform a triple axel. Her reputation, however, largely destroyed by the attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.
There are a lot of other Oregon Olympians featured at the exhibit, and Special Olympians too.
The Freeze the Day! A History of Winter Sports in Oregon exhibit runs through mid-July. More information can be found here.