New exhibit in Portland looks at impact of white supremacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During Black History Month, Portlanders can experience a new exhibition that looks at the issue of white supremacy in the United States.

Don't Shoot Portland and the University of Oregon Center of Art Research opened up "Feeling Documents: A Liberated Archives Experience" on Thursday.

The installation is part of the "Habits of Denial" series and includes images of leaders who Don't Shoot Portland said have helped promote white supremacy in the US. They also have documents and articles about the KKK.

"We think that it's important with the talks around CRT [Critical Race Theory] and why it's not important to share Black history or Black literature or Black culture. That it is important to put these type of items for everyone to view, so that they can see why it's important for us all to understand how to think critically around race," said Teressa Raiford with Don't Shoot Portland.

The exhibit will be open Thursdays through Sundays, through March 27, at HOLDING Contemporary at 916 Northwest Flanders Street.