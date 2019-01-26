CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The number of confirmed cases of the measles in Clark County has hit 31 on Saturday, with 8 cases suspected.
Clark County Public Health also said a new exposure site was identified:
- Legacy GoHealth Urgent Care Cascade Park, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 6:25 to 10:15 pm Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Health officials said 27 of the confirmed cases were not immunized for measles. The other four cases have an unverified immunization status.
Clark County Public Health continues to keep a list of possible public exposure sites, which has included the Portland International Airport.
The full list can be found here.
On Friday, Oregon Health Authority confirmed a case of measles in Multnomah County.
The Washington Department of Health also reported one case of measles in King County.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a local public health emergency in response to the measles outbreak.
Officials said the automated call system at 360-397-8021 to notify people who may have been exposed to measles was delayed earlier this week but the system will be activated this afternoon.
