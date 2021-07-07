New Family Birth Center opens at Randall Children's Hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Randall Children's Hospital has opened the doors to a brand new, 48,000 square foot Family Birth Center.
Legacy Health's new Family Birth Center is being called one of the most ambitious centers of its kind and is focused on comprehensive care. The center will house obstetricians and pediatric specialists in one place to meet the different types of care new babies and new moms may need.
Dr. Duncan Neilsen says the center allows for centralized and faster care for both low and high-risk births. The center also features rooms designed to offer a more relaxing and peaceful experience for delivery.
"For most people, childbirth is a major family life event, and we don't really celebrate that with the facilities we have. So our intent was to design a space that was completely supportive to optimizing the family experience," Dr. Neilsen said.
The center will offer midwifery services and water birth options. It also has a gym and move theatre on site for families while they wait.
The doctors at Randall Children's Hospital say the first hours and days after birth are critical for a baby to build healthy bonds, so this type of environment will help support children and their families during that important time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.